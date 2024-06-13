Blockchains Are Revolutionizing Public Goods Funding

Of course, that's not to say there aren't any. I know several passionate projects that are making this a reality, such as GainForest , tackling deforestation through a transparent and automated system that distributes funding directly to locals who show proof of conservation efforts. Or VoiceDeck , enabling journalists to receive retroactive funding through community-driven decision making. I was part of several quadratic funding rounds on Gitcoin that distributed millions of dollars in matching funds to projects based on the number of unique donors. These projects inspired me for what blockchain could do for the world. Yet, at the same time, I was disheartened that this was just a tiny, tiny, tiny sliver of what the focus of this industry is all about.