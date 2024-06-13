Bitcoin Mining Stabilizes Power Grids Strained by AI Data Centers

Such data centers put a severe strain on power grids by requiring vast amounts of electricity. By 2026, one estimate forecasts AI will consume about 40 gigawatts (GW) of the projected 96 GW in global power demand from data centers, up from a total demand of 49 GW in 2023. This energy use generates a lot of heat and requires a lot of water to cool down data servers. With an estimated usage of 56 million gallons of water a year from Microsoft's data center in Goodyear, Arizona alone, the local desert communities risk running out of water to accommodate their new power hungry neighbors.