Funding Open-Source Generative AI With Crypto

Financing vehicles for open-source AI are one of the most important challenges to address in the current generative AI landscape. Open source is traditionally hard to finance, and open-source generative AI is even more so, considering the expensive computational requirements.



Not enabling proper funding channels to foster open-source innovation in generative AI can create a systemic risk to the entire space as the balance will shift entirely to closed commercial platforms. Crypto has established some of the most sophisticated and battle-tested channels for funding open-source innovation. Maybe, the first bridge between Web3 and generative AI will be financial and not necessarily technical.