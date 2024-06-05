Crypto’s Latest Privacy Battle

It is not surprising then that the SEC has already been sued twice over their implementation of the CAT database. The American Securities Association and Citadel jointly petitioned the 11th Circuit in October 2023 and the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a complaint in the Western District of Texas in April 2024 to challenge CAT’s release. Although these two lawsuits are perfect examples of why the judiciary is so important in curbing grave government overreach, the crypto world must recognize how antithetical CAT is to its core ethos, and to expectations of privacy presumed by all Americans.