The Promises and Perils of Private Asset Tokenization

However, investing in tokenized private assets introduces novel risks. Regulatory and legal uncertainties remain significant barriers, with many aspects of tokenization still in a legal gray area. Investors must navigate these uncertainties, and the yields on tokenized transactions will likely be higher than those in traditional markets to compensate for the additional risks. Technical challenges also persist, particularly the need for seamless integration between on-chain and off-chain operations. The absence of a reliable digital cash option and interoperability issues among various blockchain platforms further impede the development of a robust secondary market.