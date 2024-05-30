Crypto Can't Be Regulated by Current US Regulators

Move transactions along a chain. This is purely functional and unregulated.

Incentivize people who contribute effort to secure and manage the blockchain. This is an exchange for labor or services, and does not rely on any presumed value for the token, so is unregulated.

Represent value, either physical or digital. This is only regulated when the underlying represented thing is regulated (e.g., a token representing a television is not regulated, but a token representing a share of stock in Tesla is regulated).

Represent a physical or digital product or group of rights. This is just a product, and unregulated other than any intellectual property rights that may attach.

Payment for goods or services OTHER than transactional fees (i.e., gas fees). This is tricky: unless it’s a stablecoin, it’s similar to a currency, but not quite the same. (Remember that currencies are intended to be a store of value that stays within a narrow range to a key targeted or exchange rate. Assets, on the other hand, are designed to fluctuate in value – that’s how your tiny investment in something suddenly becomes worth so much, or your huge investment in something else plummets to nothing.) Currencies are regulated by the U.S. Department of Treasury, including FinCEN and the IRS.

Payment for transactional fees (gas fees). These are service fees, and generally unregulated.

partial value. (This is great – you can't own a partial stock or partial painting, but you can get fractional value of pretty much anything if you tokenize it.) This one is tricky, too: generally, If you break an asset into part-interests where everyone shares interest in the whole, it's a security, regulated by the SEC. But if you break things up in a way that you own something distinct and individual, rather than a piece of a whole, it's generally NOT a security. It could be a commodity, however, like bitcoin (BTC)

Represent rewards for taking on risk or offering a good or service, like staking on chains without providing validation work, or payment for tokens loaned to a liquidity pool, borrower platform or application. This is regulated by a combination of securities and Treasury regulators.

Represent voting rights. Regulated by the SEC in public companies only.