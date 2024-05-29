The U.S. Response to Binance Exec Tigran Gambaryan's Detention Is Shameful

As one means of fostering that international cooperation, U.S. law provides a mechanism for the DOJ (and in certain instances, the Department of Treasury) to reward foreign partners for assistance in law enforcement actions through the “sharing” of forfeited property – that is, proceeds of crime seized by the DOJ in the course of its prosecutions – with those foreign partners. The procedures for determining when, how much and to whom forfeited assets may be shared is generally governed by treaty or other memoranda of understanding, and requires both the approval of the Attorney General (or Secretary of the Treasury) and the concurrence of the Secretary of State.