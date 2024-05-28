The Future of AI Is Decentralized

Decentralization also provides an answer to vulnerabilities we’ve seen on platforms like Hugging Face. With the rapid evolution of blockchain technology — in particular, zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs — we now have a range of tools to ensure the security and provenance of AI applications. For those of us close to these developments, we can often forget the sheer speed and profundity of this technological transformation. It’s not that traditional cloud providers are fighting tooth-and-nail to retain outdated models; it’s simply that decentralization and ZK are very recent inventions, and it’s naturally taking a little time for industry players to realize how they can best be applied in their (and their customers’) interests.