PlayIconNav
BTC
$67,999.31-1.35%
ETH
$3,873.08-1.60%
BNB
$600.18-0.76%
SOL
$170.52+1.53%
XRP
$0.52917319-0.92%
DOGE
$0.16379892-4.09%
TON
$6.41-1.56%
ADA
$0.45675122-2.05%
SHIB
$0.00002569+0.31%
AVAX
$36.96-1.87%
LINK
$18.19+4.04%
Ad
Countdown to Consensus 2024Celebrating 10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
00
DAYS
22
HR
11
MIN
08
SEC
Opinion

EasyA Hackathon Offers $250,000 in Prize Money for Developers at Consensus 2024

The event this week in Austin, Texas, draws 500 developers, who are key to the blockchain industry’s future.

By Dom Kwok
AccessTimeIconMay 28, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. UTC
Updated May 28, 2024 at 2:04 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2024 Nav Image
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global event for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

“Developers, developers, developers!”

You’ve probably heard Steve Ballmer’s famous chant from his 2006 Microsoft Windows speech, in which he exalted how important developers were to the Microsoft ecosystem. In fact, he chanted the word “Developers” almost 14 times without rest, working up a huge sweat as he paced across the stage with excitement.

Ballmer realised how important developers would be to Microsoft’s long-term success. At the time, Microsoft was far from the behemoth it’s become today and Ballmer wanted Microsoft to become the home for developers: no matter what they wanted to build, Ballmer wanted them to build it with Microsoft.

Fast forward to today, and Ballmer’s words ring truer than ever. Blockchains live and die by the developers they attract. Without developers, who’s going to build on all those beautiful Layer 1s or Layer 2s (and even Layer 3s)? And not just any developer. Blockchains need to attract the best developers to thrive.

That’s why for the first time in history, we decided to host an in-person hackathon at Consensus and bring the developers to town.

To bring the best developers to Consensus, CoinDesk teamed up with EasyA, the Web3 learning app with one of the fastest growing developer communities globally. Together, we’ve picked the world’s best developers to hack with us on the world’s leading blockchains for three days.

Hosted right above the Consensus conference itself, the EasyA Consensus Hackathon is a melting pot of the world’s best developers not only across the U.S. but also globally. EasyA have invited their community, known as gigabrains (of which there are nearly 1 million around the world), to apply for the hackathon. And with thousands having already applied to hack in-person at Consensus this year, the gigabrains are certainly excited about the opportunities to build.

The stakes have never been higher. The top 500 developers will compete for over $200,000 in prize money and millions more in grants and VC funding. The ultimate goal? Not just attract the best developers to Consensus but also see them build long-lasting projects across the ecosystems participating.

EasyA alumni have already founded projects valued at over $2.5 billion and won funding from top VCs like a16z, Founders Fund, YC and many more. Just last month, Cognition AI, founded by EasyA hackathon winner Walden Yan, was valued at $2 billion. Walden first pitched his idea for DALLE on the blockchain at an EasyA hackathon at Harvard. Two years later, he’s built a transformative company..

If you’re a developer, don’t miss your chance to be part of Consensus history by participating in our first ever in-person hackathon.

Apply here for your chance to secure one of our remaining spots at our EasyA Consensus hackathon.

Note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CoinDesk, Inc. or its owners and affiliates.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Dom Kwok
Dom Kwok

Dom Kwok is co-founder of EasyA, the world’s number 1 Web3 learning app with a community of almost 1 million developers. EasyA alumni have been funded by a16z, Founders Fund, YC and other top VCs. Projects launched by EasyA alumni are valued at almost $500m.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
OpinionConsensus 2024