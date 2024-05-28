EasyA Hackathon Offers $250,000 in Prize Money for Developers at Consensus 2024

Hosted right above the Consensus conference itself, the EasyA Consensus Hackathon is a melting pot of the world’s best developers not only across the U.S. but also globally. EasyA have invited their community, known as gigabrains (of which there are nearly 1 million around the world), to apply for the hackathon. And with thousands having already applied to hack in-person at Consensus this year, the gigabrains are certainly excited about the opportunities to build.