No, a Sponsored Labeled Crypto Press Release Is Not An Alternative to Editorial Coverage

A media pitch involves communicating directly with a journalist or editor in order to convince them that you have a bona-fide story people actually want to read. The actual pitch is really just a short message that's intended to pique their interest in your news and encourage them to write about it. It can be an effective tool for experienced marketers, who understand that journalists are very busy and receive dozens of such pitches every day. As such, their pitches are generally very concise and direct, highlighting the key points of the news and explaining why it's of interest. They'll also be personalized for the specific journalist or publication in question, demonstrating why it should interest their audience.