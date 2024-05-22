Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day

“When the first user publicly announces that he will make a pizza for anyone who gives him a hundred bitcoins, then he can use bitcoins as payment to some extent – as much as people want pizza and trust his announcement. A pizza-eating hairdresser who trusts him as a friend might then announce that she starts accepting bitcoins as payment for fancy haircuts, and the value of the bitcoin would be higher – now you could buy pizzas and haircuts with them. When bitcoins have become accepted widely enough, he could retire from his pizza business and still be able to use his bitcoin-savings.”