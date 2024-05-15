What the DOJ’s First MEV Lawsuit Means for Ethereum

“If you hope Ethereum will always be a ‘dark forest’ where on-chain predators compete with each other for arbitrage opportunities, then you probably dislike this prosecution,” Consensys General Counsel Bill Hughes told CoinDesk in an interview. “Thankfully, I think there are only a few who are actually like that. If you prefer predatory behavior like this be curtailed, which is the vast majority, then you are likely to feel the opposite.”