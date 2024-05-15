Halving Impact and Macro Shifts Create Tailwinds for Bitcoin

However, the retreat likely stemmed from macro factors, specifically hawkish comments by the Federal Reserve. These ignited a "risk-off" mentality as an interest rate cut became more unlikely in 2024, with a hike becoming possible. Since then, economic data has been weaker than expected, making a hike very unlikely for now. This shift has put the risk trade back on, setting an immediate floor in BTC prices, which have since recovered above $60,000. It also suggests a shift back to supply and demand factors for bitcoin, which appear favorable for higher prices.