DePIN’s Solution to AI’s Biggest Blind Spot

It’s the year 2030 and you’ve sent your humanoid robot to go buy ketchup at the grocery store. It’s a capable walker, it has dexterous hands, and it can carry more groceries than any parent. High-resolution cameras, gyroscopes and pressure sensors help the robot move quietly through the aisles with such grace that you almost forget that it is hopelessly lost. Like its human counterparts, it is doomed to wander aimlessly around the store taking bets on if this is the kind of store that keeps the ketchup in the condiments or sauces aisle.