DeFi Gigabrain Tarun Chitra on ETH Staking, Restaking and Why ‘Financial Nihilism' Is a Real Consumer Product

I think we had the era of CLOBs as the only thing that worked. Then AMMs took off and CLOBs were like crap. And then in the perpetuals and low-latency blockchain worlds everyone was like “CLOBs are better, CLOBs are better.” Not that we have seen a lot of people necessarily going back to CLOBs, but I feel like the tide has shifted right now. People are constantly sh*ting on AMMs. So that's fine. But it feels like there's always this cyclic thing between the two.