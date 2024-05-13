AI Agents Will Drive the Next Wave of Crypto Adoption

We can see today that LLMs like GPT-4 are already capable of understanding the intent behind a user’s message, and reason intelligently about how to respond, while at the same time having read all of the text on the internet to inform its answer. So it’s not a big leap to imagine a text-based interface to an agent that has read all relevant crypto media, ingested and understood all the data from all the blockchains, AND has the ability to execute actions on-chain.