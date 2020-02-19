Openfinance, a platform for secondary market trading of digital assets, is listing Lottery.com’s LDCC security token for U.S. investors.

Both accredited and unaccredited investors can buy and trade the LDCC token on Openfinance's alternative trading system (ATS), the company announced Wednesday. Issued on the ethereum blockchain, the token was designed to entice investors into raising funds for charities across the globe.

“We believe that digital security offerings are the future of fundraising. The transparency inherent in this type of offering aligns with our overall mission,” Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo said in a press release.

Digital securities refer to a digital representation of a security and aim to reduce the friction caused via paper-based processes while enforcing relevant regulations automatically.

The LDCC token forms part of Lottery.com’s digital strategy and is now free to trade on Openfinance’s ATS, alongside other digitized security assets including real estate, private equity and real assets.

An ATS is a U.S. regulatory term for non-exchange trading platforms that match buyers and sellers to locate counterparties for transactions. An ATS is generally regulated as a broker-dealer rather than as an exchange.

“We’re thrilled to broaden the trading of Lottery.com’s LDCC token and give more opportunity for exposure to this unique offering,” Openfinance Co-CEO Juan Hernandez said.