Switzerland-based decentralized finance (DeFi) data aggregator DIA announced on Friday it has raised $15 million through the sale of its governance token.
- In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the firm said that this was the first round of sale of its tokens. After a private sale which lasted 3 days, 30 million DIA tokens, representing 15% of the total DIA token supply, were also offered for sale.
- According to the firm’s statement, DIA’s token has been listed on three exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin and Bitmax.
- Marketed as an open-source data aggregator for DeFi markets, DIA’s statement said that the funds would be used to further develop the firm’s platform and get closer to its ambition of building a “open source Bloomberg for Defi.”
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.