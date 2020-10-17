When will we ever learn? Not your keys? Not your coins.
For free, early access to new episodes of this and other CoinDesk podcasts subscribe to CoinDesk Reports with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On Friday morning as the OKEx withdrawal-freeze story twisted and turned, CoinDesk’s editors had an off-the-cuff discussion about the fundamental realities and unique challenges of security for even the largest exchanges.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.