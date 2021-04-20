Online electronics retailer Newegg said it is now accepting dogecoin as a method of payment.
- Customers will be able to complete transactions using the dogecoin held in their BitPay wallet, according to an announcement Tuesday.
- Newegg first began accepting payments in bitcoin in July 2014.
- The company is now among the first retailers to accept dogecoin as payment.
- This also coincides with “Doge Day” today, 4/20, in which proponents of the meme-based cryptocurrency are hoping to get the coin’s value to hit $1.
- At press time it is sitting at $0.41, compared to $0.09 just a week ago. Year to date, the coin has gained more than 8,700%.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.