Will a newly proposed "safe harbor" transform the U.S. regulatory landscape for token projects? CoinList co-founder Andy Bromberg discusses.
For early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Last week, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce proposed Rule 195 to give token projects a three-year safe harbor. This proposed period would allow them to distribute tokens without fear of violating securities law so long as they achieve certain standards of decentralization in that time.
CoinList is a platform for compliant token sales. On this episode of The Breakdown, CoinList co-founder Andy Bromberg and @nlw discuss:
- The cost of regulatory clarity in the U.S., including projects leaving U.S. shores
- Historic approaches to “compliant” token sales and what problems they still leave
- What Commissioner Peirce’s proposed Rule 195 includes
- The potential implications for the U.S. crypto markets
- The chances that Rule 195 comes to pass
Find past episodes of The Breakdown on CoinDesk. For early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.