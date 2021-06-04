Olympia Financial, a Canada-based trust company, ended its plans to provide bitcoin custody service citing “internal risk appetite due to current market conditions.”

  • As part of the termination, Olympia ended an agreement it announced in April with Knox Capital to use that company's bitcoin custody system to provide custody services.
  • On April 21, when Olympia's deal with Knox was announced, the price of bitcoin was in the mid-$50,000 range, a week after the leading cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $64,829.14.
  • In mid May the price started falling, briefly falling below $30,000. In recent trading, the price of bitcoin was at $37,214.99, down 3.97% in the last 24 hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a broken heart emoji implying he was "breaking up" with bitcoin.

Read more about...

Custody Servicesolympia financialknox capital
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.