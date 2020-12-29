Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has introduced real-time settlement for the trading of derivatives on its platform including futures, options and swaps, allowing users to make withdrawals at any time.

  • OKEx said the real-time settlement function will only be available with the trading of the ADA/USD swap today at 8 a.m. UTC.
  • Prior to the offering, transactions were usually settled at 4 p.m. UTC settlement period daily. This update will allow OKEx users to withdraw their profits at any time, said the exchange.
  • OKEx said the function will then be rolled out to other major currency pairs and financial instruments on the platform over the coming months.

