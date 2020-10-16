A founder of the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange is being held by police, according to Chinese news source Caixin.

  • In a report on Friday, Caixin said it spoke to two individuals close to OKEx who indicated that Mingxing "Star" Xu, had been taken by police at least a week ago and hasn't been seen since.
  • The report isn't clear exactly where this occurred, however OKEx has a headquarters in Hong Kong, while being officially based in Malta.
  • The report also doesn't indicate why police are holding Xu.
  • The news comes soon after CoinDesk reported earlier on Friday that OKEx has suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals citing the absence of an unnamed holder of the exchange’s private keys.
  • While the notice did say the individual is "cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations,” OKEx CEO and co-founder Jay Hao said on Weibo that the issue is over a personal matter and wouldn't affect the business.
  • Xu was held by police as part of a fraud investigation back in 2018, but was not arrested.
  • As the news broke, cryptocurrency prices took a dive, with bitcoin dropping around 3% in half an hour.

