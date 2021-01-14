Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx announced Thursday it has expanded its real-time settlement function and will include more coin-margined perpetual swaps.
- OKEx launched the real-time settlement function on Dec. 29; it was initially only available with the trading of the ADA/USD swap.
- The firm said it has added real-time settlement for the ALGO/USD, ATO/MUSD swap and 20 other coin-margined perpetual swaps on Wednesday.
- For those unfamiliar with coin margined perpetual swaps, they are futures products margined and priced using a cryptocurrency.
- Prior to the real-time settlement function, OKEx transactions were usually settled at 4 p.m. UTC daily. The update allows OKEx users to withdraw their profits at any time.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.