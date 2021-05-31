OIO Holdings, a provider of engineering and blockchain-related services, said it bought Moonstake for an undisclosed amount in an all-stock transaction.
- Moonstake is the second-largest staking business in Asia, Singapore Exchange-listed OIO said in an emailed release Monday, with assets staked passing $900 million as of end-May.
- Through its 100% ownership of Moonstake, OIO will receive a commission of up to 0.5% of staking assets.
- "The commission-based model provides us with good visibility of earnings," said Rudy Lim, CEO of OIO’s blockchain business subsidiary.
- The firm emphasized that the trend toward proof-of-stake reduces environmental concerns over proof-of-work validation, otherwise known as mining, on blockchains such as Bitcoin's.
- Ethereum plans to move to proof-of-stake validation later this year.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.