An oil and commodities expert breaks down how the shale revolution reshaped global energy power and why oil went below $0 earlier this year.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

  • PayPal and Venmo reportedly adding crypto buying and selling
  • Trump executive order temporarily suspends H1-B visa program
  • Continued growth in bitcoin derivatives

Tracy Shuchart is an oil- and commodities-focused trader in the private equity space known for her wide-ranging insights on financial Twitter (FinTwit). 

  • Why the shale revolution of the last 10 years shifted the power balance in global energy among the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia
  • How easy money in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis enabled the shale revolution as much as new technology
  • Why after the 2014-2016 oil crash it was inexperienced private equity firms that picked up where banks left off with shale
  • How a growing focus on dividends and cutting costs was creating structural problems for shale even before the COVID-19 crisis
  • How COVID-19 coincided with a contentious negotiation between Saudi Arabia and Russia that ultimately sent prices to less than $0

Twitter: @chigrl
On the web: chigrl.com

