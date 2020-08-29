Oasis Network, a privacy-centric data-sharing network, said it will integrate Chainlink’s price feeds into its network.
- According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, Oasis will initially use Chainlink’s price reference data to provide valuation to supported tokens used in Oasis’ decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
- The statement adds that the integration of this data will also allow Oasis Network to maintain the integrity of off-chain information used to augment smart-contract applications built on its network.
- In a recent announcement, cryptocurrency exchange Binance had said it was launching the CryptoSafe Alliance, a platform to prevent and analyze cryptocurrency fraud in partnership with Oasis Labs, a data privacy company and one of the firms developing the Oasis Network.
