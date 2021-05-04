The Oakland Athletics have become the first Major League Baseball (MLB) team to sell tickets for dogecoin.
- The team had announced Monday that it was selling two-seat pods for 100 DOGE ($48.80 at the time of writing) for its four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays that started on Monday.
- President Dave Kaval subsequently tweeted that the first ticket had been sold by this method, claiming the team had completed the first dogecoin ticket transaction in the history of MLB.
- The A’s announced April 1 that they had completed their first transaction in bitcoin when they sold a full-season suite to crypto broker Voyager Digital for 1 BTC.
- Kaval told Bloomberg previously that the team would hold any crypto received from such transactions and not convert it into fiat currency.
- Dogecoin hit an all-time high Tuesday, rising to $0.4876 during European trading hours to eclipse its previous record of $0.47 registered April 16.
- The cryptocurrency was seemingly buoyed by the A's news and brokerage platform eToro’s Monday announcement that it would be listing DOGE on its platform.
