The Oakland Athletics major league baseball team, known as “the A’s,” is temporarily allowing fans to pay in bitcoin for seasonal use of a private suites.

According to a press release on Sunday, fans of the Oakland, Calif., team can now pay $64,800 in fiat currency or one bitcoin, worth roughly $56,155 at press time, for a private suite that seats up to six people.

“The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement,” said A’s President Dave Kaval. “We invite our fans to become the first bitcoin suite holders in sports.”

Kaval also said private suites are a way for groups of six to socially distance themselves at a time when current state health guidelines are limiting stadium seating to two and four pods. The bitcoin offer ends on April 1, according to the release.