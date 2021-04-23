Valkyrie Digital Assets is getting ready to launch its bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed a 19B-4 Form on behalf of the investment firm for its bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) late on Friday. This form will kick off a 45 day review period when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledges the filing.

(During those 45 days the SEC has to either approve or disapprove the application, or extend the review period.)

“This is something that I’ve wanted to do for five years now,” said Steven McClurg, chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments. “It wasn’t until recently that I believed that the SEC would probably approve a bitcoin ETF. So we started working on that in earnest probably in August.”

In the past, the SEC has rejected every bitcoin ETF application, but new SEC Chair Gary Gensler could change the regulator’s attitude to the novel investment product. Gensler is a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman who has taught crypto and blockchain courses at MIT in recent years.

In January, Dalia Blass, the director of the SEC’s division of investment management, left the regulatory agency. In 2018, Blass wrote a letter expressing concerns that the bitcoin market was not large enough or liquid enough to be ready for an exchange-traded product.