New York’s IBM’s blockchain-based digital health app for proving COVID-19 vaccination and test results is now live.
- According to a release Friday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app much like a mobile airline boarding pass,.
- The pass will be used to confirm an individual's recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues.
- Arenas Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and the Times Union Center in Albany will said they will implement the pass. Other locations will be added as the program expands.
