One of the (quietly) largest players in the institutional bitcoin space discusses the changing investor landscape in his first-ever podcast interview.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Robby Gutmann is the co-founder of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, a $10 billion alternative asset manager and co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, the group’s bitcoin subsidiary.
In this first-ever podcast conversation, Gutmann discusses:
- Buying his first bitcoin from Craigslist in 2010
- The personal and professional experiences that drove his team to bitcoin
- Why bitcoin fits the firm's founding principle of financial security for all
- A set of key trends driving institutional investors and fiduciaries/asset managers into the bitcoin space
- Why the coming year is poised for even more aggressive expansion of the investor market for bitcoin
See also: Stone Ridge Calls Its $114M in Bitcoin ‘Primary Treasury Reserve Asset’; NYDIG Unit Raises $50M
