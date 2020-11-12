One of the (quietly) largest players in the institutional bitcoin space discusses the changing investor landscape in his first-ever podcast interview.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Robby Gutmann is the co-founder of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, a $10 billion alternative asset manager and co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, the group’s bitcoin subsidiary.

In this first-ever podcast conversation, Gutmann discusses: 

  • Buying his first bitcoin from Craigslist in 2010
  • The personal and professional experiences that drove his team to bitcoin
  • Why bitcoin fits the firm's founding principle of financial security for all 
  • A set of key trends driving institutional investors and fiduciaries/asset managers into the bitcoin space 
  • Why the coming year is poised for even more aggressive expansion of the investor market for bitcoin

See also: Stone Ridge Calls Its $114M in Bitcoin ‘Primary Treasury Reserve Asset’; NYDIG Unit Raises $50M

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

BitLicensePodcastsNYDIGThe BreakdownStone RidgeBitcoin Treasury Reserve Asset
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.