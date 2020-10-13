Stone Ridge Holdings Group is stashing 10,000 BTC with the institutional asset manager’s crypto subsidiary NYDIG, which on Tuesday announced it raised an additional $50 million in funding.
- The private firm called bitcoin its new "primary treasury reserve asset" in a statement shared with CoinDesk. That language was first adopted by publicly traded MicroStrategy.
- VC fund FinTech Collective led the NYDIG raise with participation from Bessemer Ventures and Ribbit Capital, Forbes reported.
- NYDIG is one of a handful of companies to wield New York state's BitLicense. It maintains a series of multi-million dollar crypto funds and offers prime brokerage and custody services to institutional clients.
