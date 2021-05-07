In one of the biggest personnel shifts yet to the cryptocurrency world from the mainstream financial one, NYDIG said the CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, has joined the bitcoin financial services firm as its new CFO.
- Prior to joining Bridgewater, John Dalby was CFO and chief operating officer of D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments.
- NYDIG recently raised more than $300 million from a group of investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual, Liberty Mutual, Starr Companies and FIS.
- NYDIG has quickly climbed the ranks of institutional bitcoin firms, paving the way for Wall Street giants to enter the crypto space.
- Bridgewater Associates, founded by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, has been hesitant to embrace bitcoin as an asset.
- Still, Dalio's views on digital assets have softened in recent months.
- He's even speaking at CoinDesk's Consensus event later this month.
