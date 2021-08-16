The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is looking to hire a Deputy Superintendent for Virtual Currency, according to a job posting.
- The deputy superintendent role is in the Research and Innovation Division and has a special focus on virtual currencies, digital currencies, blockchain, distributed ledger technology and other related innovative and derivative products and technologies, according to the job spec.
- “The incumbent of this position will provide expertise to support policy decisions and the regulation of emerging and innovative markets, including virtual currencies and virtual currency markets and businesses. They will provide leadership to guide the department’s strategy on these issues and engage with industry,” the posting said.
- As of press time, the NYDFS had not returned requests for comment.
- The NYDFS regulates financial services and products, including those subject to New York insurance, banking and financial services laws. The department is the regulator that created the New York BitLicense.
- There has recently been something of a shakeup at the NYDFS. Superintendent Linda Lacewell announced she will leave the financial regulator on Aug. 24, citing New York’s upcoming change in governorship (current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation after an investigation by the New York Attorney General found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women).
- NYDFS Executive Deputy Superintendent Matthew Homer also departed the regulator in recent weeks. The NYDFS created the Research and Innovation Division in July 2019.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.