New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a pilot program to test IBM’s blockchain-based digital health app for proving COVID-19 vaccination and test results.
- According to an announcement made Tuesday, the health app built with IBM has been named the Excelsior Pass and will be tested at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in New York City.
- The health app uses blockchain technology and will allow individuals to voluntarily share their health status through an encrypted digital wallet stored on their smartphones.
- The Excelsior Pass will show the verification of health records such as vaccination certificates or COVID-19 test results. It is designed similar to a mobile airline boarding pass.
