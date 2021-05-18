Nvidia is reducing the ability of newly manufactured graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency in order to maintain inventory for gamers.
- The California-based chip-making giant announced via its blog Tuesday it will apply a reduced ETH hashrate to newly manufactured RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards.
- Set to start shipping later this month, the cards will be labelled with a “Lite Hash Rate” or “LHR” identifier to “ensure that customers know exactly what they’re getting.”
- As the company has stated before, Nvidia said its priority is to ensure its gaming cards end up “in the hands of gamers.”
- It first announced in February that all GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards would ship with a reduced Ethereum hashrate.
- It is unclear if the hashrate cuts will affect the overall performance of the graphics cards and not simply curb their mining power. Nvidia did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for clarification.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.