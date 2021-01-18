Chipmaking giant Nvidia could potentially restart production of dedicated graphics processing units (GPUs) for cryptocurrency miners, according to its executive vice president and chief financial officer.
- Speaking at an event on Jan. 12, Colette Kress said if demand in the cryptocurrency market picks up to a "meaningful" level, the company could again start selling the specialized cards called CMPs, accordion to a SeekingAlpha transcription.
- CMPs are GPUs with the video outputs removed, allowing them to be made and sold more cheaply.
- Currently, Nvidia's RTX 30-Series GPUs are popular with miners, though Kress said, "we don’t believe [mining demand is] a big part of our business today."
- However, "gaming demand is very strong, and we think that’s larger than our current supply," she said.
- With the RTX 30-Series supply to stay tight until at least the end of Q1 2021, relaunching CMPs could alleviate pressure on the consumer product line.
- While bitcoin miners use specialized and more costly processors called ASICs, other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum's ether can be mined with GPUs.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.