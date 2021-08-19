Graphics card producer Nvidia saw its Q2 revenues jump 68% compared to the same period a year ago, largely due to the record performance of its gaming, data center, and professional visualization platforms.
- Nvidia posted revenue of $6.5 billion for the quarter, the company said in earnings made public Wednesday. Net income stood at around $2.37 billion for the same period.
- To combat the global shortage supply of its cards Nvidia announced the rollout of its Cryptocurrency Mining Processors in February, specifically targeting crypto miners.
- While sales of its graphics processing units have helped drive revenues, Nvidia fell short of its forecast of generating $400 million in the quarter from mining-related cards. Sales of Nvidia's crypto mining-related products totaled $266 million, the company reported.
- Revenue from its data center and professional visualization platforms rose 35% and 156% respectively compared to the same period a year prior, while its gaming revenue increased 85%.
- The company's share price fell 2.15% on Wednesday to around $190.40 per share.
