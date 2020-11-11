The number of bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) across the globe has surged this year amid the coronavirus-induced shift toward contactless payments.

Bitcoin ATM installations have increased by 85% to 11,798, outpacing the previous year’s near 50% rise by a significant margin, according to data source Coin ATM Radar.

The spike demonstrates the rising popularity of bitcoin as a payment mode. The fear of getting a coronavirus infection has accelerated the growth in the broader contactless payment market this year, according to Global Trade Magazine.

Bitcoin’s borderless network facilitates a seamless transfer of money in any amount from anywhere across the globe, through any mobile or computer, and at relatively lower fees than traditional banking channels.

A bitcoin ATM allows a person to purchase the cryptocurrency by using cash or debit card. Some machines facilitate the purchase of bitcoin and the sale of cryptocurrency for cash.

Bitcoin ATM installations growth Source: Coin ATM Radar

The U.S. added over 800 ATMs in October alone and is leading cryptocurrency adoption, followed by Canada and Germany, as noted by Coin ATM Radar.