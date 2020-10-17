On the weekly recap, NLW looks at growth in institutional investment, big interest among the G20 in CBDCs and a new National Security Council report.
On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at:
- Growth in the institutional investment space in crypto
- A new 10,000 BTC treasury announcement
- Reports from the Bank for International Settlements, G20, WEF, IMF and more around central bank digital currencies
- A National Security Council report labeling distributed ledger technology key for national security
This week on The Breakdown:
Thursday | Is Crypto Converging With Public Markets?
