On the weekly recap, NLW looks at growth in institutional investment, big interest among the G20 in CBDCs and a new National Security Council report.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at:

  • Growth in the institutional investment space in crypto
  • A new 10,000 BTC treasury announcement 
  • Reports from the Bank for International Settlements, G20, WEF, IMF and more around central bank digital currencies
  • A National Security Council report labeling distributed ledger technology key for national security

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | How Investors Are Trading the Election

Tuesday | The IMF, G20 and BIS Gear Up for the Central Bank Digital Currency Era

Wednesday | A $10B Firm Makes Bitcoin Its Primary Treasury Asset

Thursday | Is Crypto Converging With Public Markets?

Friday | RAC on the First Truly Free Markets for Music and Culture

