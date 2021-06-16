Cryptocurrency investment firm Arcane Crypto is planning to launch an exchange-traded product (ETP) with Valour Structured Products Inc. later this year.
- Norway-based Arcane said Wednesday it has signed a letter of intent with Valour, which is a subsidiary of Canadian company DeFi Technologies Inc.
- The ETP will be based on Arcane's crypto fund and will allow investors to buy and sell the product through their brokers, tracking the performance of the Arcane Assets Fund.
- “Valour has successfully launched several ETPs tracking cryptocurrencies in the past and is an ideal partner for us,” said Arcane Crypto CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen.
- In Europe, regulators are showing an increased willingness to list cryptocurrency ETPs as the asset class grows in popularity.
- On June 1, four investment firms – WisdomTree, VanEck, 21Shares and the ETC Group – all received approval to list ETPs on the Euronext stock exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.
