The motivations and implications of a Twitter hack that had everyone from Coinbase to Kanye shilling a scam for bitcoin.

The Great Twitter Hack

Wednesday, at around 2:15 p.m. EDT, prominent Crypto Twitter accounts started sharing a similar message about a bitcoin giveaway. A couple of hours later, Elon Musk and Bill Gates were saying they were feeling generous and wanting to give bitcoin away. A couple more hours and every verified blue check mark account on Twitter was taken down. It’s the great Twitter hack of 2020.

It was an attack with massive implications, if not much monetary gain.

On this episode NLW breaks down:

What happened

Which accounts were impacted

How much BTC was transferred

The narrative battle of “bitcoin scam” vs. “Twitter hack”

Why it might have been a state-sponsored attack

Why the real intention might have been to discredit Twitter

Why the (supposed) revelations about Twitter’s administrative tools could end up in a congressional inquiry

