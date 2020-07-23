Bitcoin options traders have completely deserted Bakkt, with its volume and open interest flatlining at $0 since June 15.
- The Intercontinental Exchange's subsidiary launched its bitcoin options market in December 2019.
- Open interest for the exchange’s options market has suffered complete inactivity before, but the current 38-day streak dwarfs other periods.
- Bakkt's options volume has also dropped to $0 since April 23, according to Skew.
- Bakkt declined to comment when contacted by CoinDesk.
- The record for daily options volume in Bakkt is $528,000, set on January 8.
- According to Skew, 92% of bitcoin options trading volume is controlled by Panama-based exchange Deribit, which reported $101 million in volume Tuesday.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.