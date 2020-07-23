Bitcoin options traders have completely deserted Bakkt, with its volume and open interest flatlining at $0 since June 15.

  • The Intercontinental Exchange's subsidiary launched its bitcoin options market in December 2019. 
  • Open interest for the exchange’s options market has suffered complete inactivity before, but the current 38-day streak dwarfs other periods. 
  • Bakkt's options volume has also dropped to $0 since April 23, according to Skew.
  • Bakkt declined to comment when contacted by CoinDesk.
bakkt-oi
Bakkt open interest for bitcoin options since June 1
Source: Skew
  • The record for daily options volume in Bakkt is $528,000, set on January 8.
  • According to Skew, 92% of bitcoin options trading volume is controlled by Panama-based exchange Deribit, which reported $101 million in volume Tuesday.
bakkt-vlume-2
Bakkt volume for bitcoin options since April 21
Source: Skew

Read more about...

BitcoinBakktDeribitBitcoin Options
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.