Users of USDC (USDC) can now send the stablecoin to simple wallet addresses employing an easy username instead of the jumble of alphanumeric characters now associated with blockchain domains.
- Circle, the principal operator of USDC, worked with blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains to bring this function to its users, with domains starting at $40.
- The collaboration is designed to bring increased simplicity and accessibility to USDC payments, with users able to exchange usernames followed by the .coin domain.
- As much as the crypto sector grows, sending and receiving payments using a long sequence of random alphanumeric characters as an address could remain a barrier to some users, with fear of funds going astray.
- Being able to use a simple username akin to a Twitter or Instagram handle may help ease those concerns and uncertainty, and make sending crypto payments more like sending an email or a text.
- Users are prevented from co-opting recognized brands such as Apple or Google to ensure only the brand owner can claim that handle, Unstoppable Domains co-founder Brad Kam told CoinDesk.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.