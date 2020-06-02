Marvin Ammori, Head of Policy at Protocol Labs, is the latest to sit for CoinDesk Confessional.

This short survey, based on the storied Proust Questionnaire, is designed to get to the heart of the respondent’s personality – or so thought its namesake novelist. CoinDesk’s version asks the cryptic crypto questions you’ve always wanted answers to.

Your favorite blockchain protocol?

Bitcoin.

Your #1 favorite crypto hero?

Hal Finney.

Who has done the most for crypto?

Other than the usuals, Jack Dorsey.

What would you value bitcoin at today?

I trust markets to value bitcoin.

One word on how you got into crypto?

Activism.

What should crypto disrupt next?

Banks.

Would you stake it all?

By working in the industry, you are staking it all.

Permissioned or permissionless?

Permissionless! I spent decades working on policies to enable permissionless communications.

Your best example of sovereignty?

Robert Hale’s theory of property.

Your net worth?

Is more than money (also, is this a questionnaire or an extortion scheme).

Technical Analysis or lucky bets?

Lucky bets.

What defines Satoshi?

His anonymity.

Is the crypto economy one or many?

Many.

What would you censor from your life?

Social media.

When and where were you when you first heard about BTC?

Probably 2012, in my kitchen and someone was talking about Silk Road, but I didn’t look into it again until activists started using it.

Do you like the sound of money printing?

No.

What is a derivative of a derivative?

My favorite Disney movies as a kid.

Your favorite non-crypto book?

100 Years of Solitude.

Anonymous or pseudonymous?

Anonymous.

What has crypto wrought?

Definitely not enough. More to come.

What’s the first thing on your bucket list?

Write a sci-fi novel.

What do you not understand?

US political preferences.

Your main hero characteristic?

Courage.

What is your current state of mind?

Optimistic shut-in.

What or who do love the most?

Why do I read this as: “Who should we kidnap to extort you?”

When and where were you happiest?

Visiting Iceland. So beautiful and quiet.

What is the monster under your bed?

Just a dust ball.

What has been hardest to let go of?

Other than childhood trauma?

What is your motto?

Their daring, nerve and chivalry set Gryffindors apart.

What would you like to be?

Happy.

What is the known unknown?

God.

Your favorite television show or movie?

Peaky Blinders.

Your earliest memory?

An older boy stole our neighbor’s fifth birthday present (a bicycle) in front of me and rode off.

Your greatest achievement?

I helped save the Internet four times.

Who do you lean on?

A broad network of mentors.

Your most embarrassing teenage memory?

High schoolers are mean and I remember being a bystander once when someone was being unfairly picked on, still wish I acted.

Where will you be in 10 years?

Hard to predict that far out but probably a VC.

What would you do with an extra hour in the day?

The pandemic has taught us that, despite our best intentions, we will use an extra hour on Netflix.

What do you want your legacy to be?

Fighting for civil liberties through major tech shifts.

How would you like to die?

Really, really really old.

Want to take the survey? Reach out to daniel@coindesk.com. (And no, we’re not looking to extort respondents.)