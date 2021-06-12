Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Friday it’s banned several of the hottest types of tokens in cryptocurrency including meme tokens, fan tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in an apparent attempt to rein in trading in crypto instruments in which the prices are largely determined by social whim.

The move by the Thai SEC is just the latest action by the regulator as it works to provide a framework for crypto in the kingdom. While not looking to ban crypto altogether, the regulator has opted for a protective stance to prevent regular subjects and even traders from risking their funds through crypto investments.