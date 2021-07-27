Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Dexlab has introduced MintingLab, a Solana-based platform to make minting and issuing tokens accessible for people with no background in coding.
- Dexlab said MintingLab is the first Solana-centric platform for minting and managing tokens that does not require any coding knowledge, according to an emailed announcement Tuesday.
- According to the company, its launchpad enables the minting, issuing and publicizing of tokens "with a few clicks."
- "By breaking down Solana's major barrier of entry, the knowledge to code, many projects, especially non-blockchain ones, will be able to easily tokenize and enter the space," Dexlab CEO Dennis Lee said.
- Dexlab leverages the Sam Bankman-Fried–backed Serum DEX's central order book to support speed and shared liquidity.
- Uses a hybrid consensus model, combining a proof-of-stake and proof-of-history mechanism, the Solana blockchain is one of several aiming to draw users away from Ethereum with the promise of higher speed and lower fees.
